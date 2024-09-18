Innovative Bamboo solutions for coastal communities

[Source: The Spruce]

A bamboo campaign will soon be launched to document and promote bamboo-related activities across Fiji.

Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu says this initiative is designed to support future research, encourage partnerships and enhance community engagement in bamboo development.

She says the campaign highlights Fiji’s commitment to bamboo as a key driver of sustainable development.

Earlier this year, a three-day workshop in Tonia Village, Tailevu, brought together 34 participants from Tonia, Nameka, Natuva and Vatukarasa.

Supported by the Ministry, the workshop highlighted bamboo’s role in achieving Fiji’s Sustainable Development Goals and called for greater investment in training and equipment.

A similar workshop in Qilai Village, Namosi, focused on advancing traditional bamboo knowledge and integrating modern innovations.

Participants explored Concrete-Based Frame Technology (CBFT) using sea sand, which resulted in practical solutions such as pontoons, seawalls, and bus shelters.

These projects demonstrated bamboo’s adaptability and potential for coastal areas.

Beyond the Bilibili, a local Non-Governmental Organization also held a workshop in Tonia Village with technical support from the Ministry.

This initiative highlighted bamboo’s transformative potential and stressed the importance of building partnerships to promote green growth.

Bamboo development in Fiji, Bainivalu says is addressing climate change while creating opportunities for rural communities, improving housing and promoting efficient use of natural resources.