Innovation and teamwork to drive agriculture

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is focusing on innovation, integrity and teamwork as cornerstones for improving Fiji’s agricultural sector this year.

This direction was outlined by Assistant Minister Tomasi Tunabuna during his visit to the Ba office where he met with staff to discuss their efforts and challenges.

Tunabuna acknowledged the dedication of ministry staff, recognizing the sacrifices they make to support farmers.

He stated that their ability to overcome obstacles demonstrates commitment to advancing the sector despite limited resources and other challenges.

Acknowledging the evolving nature of agriculture, Tunabuna urged staff to stay informed and embrace new technologies and science-driven practices.

He said that adopting innovative methods would help boost productivity, ensure sustainability and empower farmers to adapt to changing circumstances.

These efforts, he stressed are vital for raising the standard of agriculture across Fiji and meeting the needs of stakeholders.

Partnership within the ministry was another focus of his visit.

Tunabuna encouraged staff to work as a team, pointing out that collective efforts strengthen individual offices, such as Ba and contribute to the ministry’s overall success.

Senior Agriculture Officer Petero Mausio described the visit as an important morale booster at the start of the year.

He said it inspired staff to aim higher and improve the quality of their work as they look to achieve greater results in 2025.

As part of his visit to the Western Division, Tunabuna will meet livestock farmers in Ba and Tavua over the next two days.

These meetings are intended to provide him with firsthand insights into the challenges farmers face and identify areas where the ministry can offer further support.