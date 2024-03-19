Initiative to boost local production

The launch of the Sustainable Transformation of Domestic Agrifood Systems [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The launch of the Sustainable Transformation of Domestic Agrifood Systems will propel Fiji, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands to improve their local agricultural production.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Tukana, says the aim is to bridge the gap of food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 disruption.

He says the pandemic resulted in a rise in food prices, which hinders progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Article continues after advertisement

“It aims to build domestic food production and consumption systems in the countries in the Pacific region to make them sustainable and to reduce the country’s dependence on imports.”

Dr. Tukana adds that the STODAS project, led by the European Union, aims to strengthen the policy.

As stakeholders come together to discuss strategies and interventions, they are working towards a more secure and sustainable food future for the region.