Infrastructure maintenance an issue: Dr. Lalabalavu

Infrastructure maintenance is one of the key issues identified at the Beqa Health Center on Beqa Island.

Speaking during his visit to the health centre and Raviravi Nursing Station, Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says along with the infrastructure, they are focusing on other necessities.

Dr. Lalabalavu says that access to water and either solar power or electricity will ensure that the staff are able to carry out their work efficiently.

He adds that climate change is also a factor impacting the health center on the island.

“In Dakuibeqa, it’s challenging because, as you can see when we went there, the effects of climate change, I can say, has really affected where the health center is situated. And we look forward to addressing this issue with the relevant authorities, especially the Ministry of Waterways, so that they can take action to protect the health center.”



Dr. Lalabalavu says they need to protect the foreshore in Dakuibeqa.

The Minister has commended the staff on the island as they continue to work in a very challenging environment.