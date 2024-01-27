India-Fiji diplomatic relations reach new heights

There were unprecedented levels of biliteral engagement between India and Fiji in the last 12 months.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, says that India and Fiji share a special bond, and they have had engagement at the highest level.

Karthigeyan also expressed gratitude toward Fiji for honoring the Indian Prime Minister with the highest Fiji civil honor last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are also grateful indeed for and touched by the gesture of the Fijian President for bestowing the highest civilian honor of Fiji on the Prime Minister of India; that kind of shows, and that is the testament to the love and deep affection that there is between the two countries at all levels.”

Karthigeyan also highlighted that they were delighted to host the Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, just last week in India.

The Indian High Commissioner also mentioned that the highest point of bilateral engagements was in May last year, when the Prime Ministers of both countries met at the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation in Papua New Guinea.