Increasing drug seizures concern Western villages

The increasing drug seizures in the Western Division has raised significant concerns among local villages, prompting actions to safeguard their communities.

The chiefly village of Viseisei in Vuda has intensified its efforts to monitor and guide its youths, aiming to steer them away from drugs and their detrimental effects.

Viseisei Village Turaga ni Koro, Inoke Momoedonu, emphasized the proactive measures being taken by the Village.

“Drugs continue to enter our villages, and we have to ensure that it does not happen because it will affect our future. For Viseisei, this is something that we are closely monitoring. The people who enter our village, what did they come and do? How long will they stay for? All this information is crucial to help keep our village safe.”

In the Serua province, Vunaniu village’s Turaga ni Koro, Ratu Peni Burakau, acknowledged the severity of the drug issue and highlighted their collaboration with the police.

“This is a great issue here. We deal with police when it comes to drugs in our village. We know this is happening in our village, and we always work to ensure our safety. This can bring trouble, even death.”

For villagers in Navutulevu, Police and other agencies continue to visit the village and raise awareness among youths on the effects of drugs.

The recent raid in Nadi last week, which led to several individuals being investigated for their alleged involvement, highlights the urgency of addressing this issue.

Villages across the Western Division continue to work diligently with law enforcement to combat the growing threat of drug-related activities and ensure the safety and well-being of their communities.