Increased allocation targets reforestation programme

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry has been allocated $31 million for the current financial year, the largest budget in its history, with $2.5 million earmarked for the reforestation of degraded forests programme across Fiji.

Speaking during the official opening of the 2024 Ra Yaubula Day at the Ra Provincial Office compound in Nanukuloa, Ra this week, Minister Alitia Bainivalu says this is part of the government’s dedication to sustainable resource management.

Bainivalu also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to implementing practices that promote the wise use of natural resources while protecting the endangered species in Fiji’s forests and oceans.

“To date, 182,158 trees have been planted over 264 hectares in Ra Province, supported by a financial investment of approximately $82,000 in the last financial year. Our intent is not to restrict the use of these resources, but to ensure their richness and longevity for future generations,”

She also highlights the importance of combating climate change, particularly for island nations in the Pacific, and points out that trees are among the most effective tools in this fight.

Highlighting the ecological wealth of the Ra Province, which spans 129,149 hectares with significant forest and mangrove cover, Bainivalu shared the successes of the 30 million trees in 15 years programme.

Bainivalu also spoke about the achievements of the jobs for nature programme, which has utilized $4.46 million from 2021 until the last financial year.

Additionally, under the REDD+ programme, the Ministry of Forestry is actively engaged in a carbon trading initiative, supported by a $7.5 million allocation from the government in the current financial year.