Improving early warning systems

Nazgul Borkosheva, Program Management Officer at the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction

Media plays a crucial role in disaster management by raising awareness, providing timely updates, supporting relief efforts, promoting safety, and combating misinformation.

However, despite technological advancements and the rise of social media, nearly half of the world still struggles to access accurate and timely information during crises.

Highlighting this concern, Nazgul Borkosheva, Program Management Officer at the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, emphasized the urgent need for improved communication.

She adds that early warning systems require collaboration beyond meteorological services and disaster offices.

“It has actually improved a lot of coordination aspects along those four key elements of early warning systems. It attracted a lot of attention, funding, and partnerships, bringing a spotlight to what early warning systems should be and how they should be improved.”

Borkosheva also highlighted the financial and technological challenges faced by many Pacific communities.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Television General Manager, Sitiveni Halofaki, says that with constant climate threats, early warning is vital, and FBC plays a key role in keeping communities informed and prepared.

He adds that it’s not just about creating warnings, but also about how to share them, including the channels, language, and terminology used.