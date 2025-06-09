Immigration overhaul targets security and digital systems

The immigration and border systems are set for major upgrades with the Ministry of Immigration’s Five -Year Strategic Plan for 2025 to 2030.

The Ministry states the plan aims to protect Fiji’s sovereignty and boost national security. It adds that managing migration will also support economic growth, labour mobility, tourism and international engagement.

As a new ministry, it says the strategy moves away from fragmented systems toward a modern, intelligence-led, future-focused institution.

Article continues after advertisement

Over the next five years, the Ministry will strengthen border integrity and enforcement.

It says immigration laws will be modernised and advanced passenger information and name record systems introduced.

Screening processes will improve, and a document forensic laboratory will be established.

Other priorities include tackling irregular migration and transnational crime while expanding labour mobility and diaspora engagement.

The strategy also focuses on digital transformation through e-visas, biometrics and paperless processes.

The Ministry said it would invest in staff training, leadership development and specialist skills.

The Ministry adds it will continue regional and global leadership, including as a Champion Country for the Global Compact for Migration while improving asylum and refugee protection systems.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.