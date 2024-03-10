Illegal taxi services an issue

The Land Transport Authority has expressed concern about the illegal taxi services being provided by private vehicles and Licensed Hire Vehicles.

Acting General Manager Technical and Operations at LTA Makitalena Drova, states that they have encountered cases where agreements initially made for transporting passengers of certain organizations to their destinations and they later found out that these LHVs are also provide illegal taxi services.

Drova emphasizes that LTA is aware of these practices and is taking measures to curb the issue.

“Some of them ended up in illegal operations and operating as a taxi and that is why we required a contract between the LH owner and the body.”

LTA reiterated its commitment to monitor the safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians using the roads.

They aim to ensure that motorists across the country can travel safely.