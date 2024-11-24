I will convey my decision to Tikoduadua first: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has made a decision on the offer by Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua to temporarily step aside from his role.

Tikoduadua has offered to step aside to allow an investigation into the unauthorized issuance of passports to the children of individuals associated with the Grace Road Group.

Rabuka has confirmed to FBC News that the decision will be conveyed to Tikoduadua upon his return from Australia.

Tikoduadua is in Australia to receive Fiji’s newest Guardian-class patrol boat.

Tikoduadua had offered to temporarily step aside from his role saying that this was necessary to ensure the inquiry is conducted impartially and without any perception of undue influence from his office.

The Prime Minister also confirms that in the meantime he is the Acting Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration.

Rabuka also confirms that apart from Director Immigration Amelia Komaisavai, another senior official has also been sent on leave, as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, there is still no confirmation on who will lead the investigation into the Grace Road issue.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew had earlier stated that he has directed Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa to conduct a preliminary investigation to further determine whether the Police Force or the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption will take charge of the investigation.