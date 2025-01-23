I did my homework says COI Commissioner

Justice David Ashton-Lewis

Justice David Ashton-Lewis says he did his homework before engaging senior barrister Janet Mason to assist him in the Commission of Inquiry.

Justice Ashton-Lewis and Mason are inquiring into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Mason’s participation in the COI has come under scrutiny when concerns were raised that there are legal matters against her before the New Zealand Law Society.

Mason has acknowledged having a case before NZLS, saying she made this know when applying for the COI job.

Justice Ashton-Lewis confirms being aware of pending matters against Mason in New Zealand.

“I knew all of these staff, I knew it all before we even start, and judges do homework so I knew.”

Despite this new developments, Justice Ashton-Lewis holds Mason in high regards.

“Not only did I find her acceptable but I find her integrity and totally worthy and fit to appear as counsel, I’m aware of all that grounds.”

So far there has been no indication that Mason’s matter will influence the direction of the inquiry.