Hundreds celebrate Ram Naumi across the country

Hundreds of Hindu devotees across the country celebrated the birth of Lord Rama today, which is one of the significant religious festivals in their annual calendar.

The lessons of Lord Rama emphasize the embodiment of compassion, gentleness, kindness, righteousness, and integrity.

Nadawa Satsang Ramayan Mandali, President James Swamy says that they are trying to mark this auspicious day by spreading the knowledge’s of Lord Rama to their youths.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are trying to do is for the benefit of our people and the knowledge that we are giving to them is very precious example for the younger generations as we are committing them to come with us and get involve in the Ramayana.”

Ram Naumi celebration comes after nine days of devotion by devotees across the country.