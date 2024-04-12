Housing Ministry signs MOU with Habitat for Humanity

[Source: Habitat for Humanity Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Housing has signed a memorandum of understanding with Habitat for Humanity Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Housing Manasa Lesuma says that the MOU provides an opportunity for a more meaningful partnership to address critical housing needs in Fiji, particularly for vulnerable communities.

He adds that this will allow them to leverage their combined expertise and resources to identify and promote solutions for new social housing projects, the upgrading of informal settlements, relocation, and creating a lasting positive impact on our Fijian communities.

Lesuma says the signing of the MOU marks a commitment by both the Ministry and Habitat for Humanity Fiji to work collaboratively towards a future where all Fijians have access to safe, decent, and affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity Fiji National Director Susan Naidu says the partnership marks a significant step towards building a stronger, more resilient Fiji.