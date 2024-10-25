HOTEC all about networking

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The HOTEC Tradeshow is more than just a showcase of products; it’s a vital networking platform for exporters and industry professionals.

New Zealand Trade Commissioner in the Pacific, David Dewar, emphasizes the importance of collaboration among exporters while attending the event in Nadi.

Dewar notes that many exporters tend to operate in isolation, missing opportunities for growth and innovation.

He says the tradeshow provides a unique opportunity for exporters to connect, share experiences, and discuss common challenges.

This year, four New Zealand companies are participating in the event, aiming to reinforce their presence and foster partnerships with local businesses.

Dewar highlights that these connections are essential for strengthening the tourism industry across the Pacific.

“I think you know we’re already seeing some of those conversations between New Zealand, Fiji, Australia and others showing ideas about how we can work together to make this place go.”

Dewar stresses that the HOTEC event is all about bringing together everyone involved in tourism.

He points out that collaboration can lead to better solutions and a more robust market.

The tradeshow ends today.