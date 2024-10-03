Hospitals ready for water disruptions

Hospitals have their backup plans in place for the proposed water disruptions along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Water Authority of Fiji will be starting from midnight tonight until Sunday, conducting essential connection works on the pipeline from the Waitolu Reservoir to the Waila Water Treatment Plant, which supplies the Wainibuku Reservoir.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu confirms that hospitals within the Suva-Nausori corridor have their backup water supply in place.

Dr. Lalabalavu says that plans are in place to ensure minimal disruption to hospital services during the water shutdown.

“And as of now, the Ministry, together with the World Authority of Fiji, is in a discussion on how the facilities will be catered for and looked after. Nevertheless, I have been briefed that, yes, there will be, while they have their backup water source, water carting will be available.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that water carting will be available to the respective facilities, including St. Giles and Colonial War Memorial Hospital, during this period.