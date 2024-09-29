Home of Compassion seeks support

The Home of Compassion, a care facility is facing financial challenges that threaten its ability to continue providing vital services to the aged-care community.

With over 70 years of experience in caregiving, the home has transitioned from a nursing facility to a sanctuary for disabled individuals and the elderly.

Yesterday, the Home of Compassion held its major annual fundraising event to help support the upkeep of the facility.

As a privately-owned home, it relies heavily on community donations to sustain its operations.



Sisters at the Home of Compassion

Advisory Board Chair Michael Yee Joy emphasized the urgent need for community support, stating that the costs associated with running the home are steadily increasing.

Despite these challenges, Joy reassured attendees that the facility is well-maintained and plays an essential role in alleviating pressure on government-run aged care homes.

The management also engaged in constructive discussions with Assistant Minister of Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran during the event, focusing on potential welfare assistance for the home.

However, significant changes are on the horizon.

“The organization that we are targeting is those that will continue the mission of the Chanel Home of Compassion that is very important. Our priority is that the work that the sisters have been doing over the decades is continued here in Fiji.”



The Home of Compassion at Tamavua

Joy announced that the Home of Compassion will be sold by the end of the year as the three sisters who have dedicated their lives to managing the facility are aging.

He stressed the importance of finding an organization that can carry on the mission of the sisters, providing support to the underprivileged instead of converting the home for commercial use.

Currently, the home accommodates 11 paying residents and continues to offer spiritual guidance and community outreach to vulnerable populations.

As the future of the Home of Compassion remains uncertain, the call for community support grows louder, highlighting the need to preserve its legacy of care for those in need.