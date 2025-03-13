Holi Masti promises fun

Preparation for setting up a large stage for the FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Mast is currently in progress.

The stage will be designed to accommodate an even larger crowd and enhance participation.

This was highlighted by the Mirchi FM Team Leader, Aziza Nilufa Nisha, who stated that this year’s celebration will be different from previous ones, as it will feature various competitions for the attendees.

She says that Holi is the festival of colors and is encouraging people from various ethnic groups to come and participate, spreading positivity among them.

“There’s going to be colors all around you. There will be live entertainment, music, and everything. We just want you to come in big numbers. Just come with your family, come with your friends, and just enjoy with us.”

She adds that with free entry, free colors, and live entertainment, the event is expected to draw large crowds.

Meanwhile, the event will take place this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Damodar City Center Carpark.

