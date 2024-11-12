Ho, Logaivau and Aukerea in court for bail application

Three people charged in relation to the $2 billion methamphetamine busts in Nadi earlier this year had their bail hearing today at the Lautoka High Court.

They include Justin Ho, Louie Logaivau and Jale Aukerea.

The matter was called to check on their bank statements, financial documents of investments or property titles that could assist the court in the determination of bail.

Article continues after advertisement

Prosecution has also asked the court for a $20,000 cash bail to be imposed on the three.

Also included are strict bail conditions.

The matter will be called again next Tuesday.