HIV infection prevalent among young people

Young people have been urged to engage in safe sex and get tested to learn their HIV status as statistics reveal that more young people are becoming infected with HIV.

According to figures provided by the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, of the 245 new infections, 43 percent affected people are between the ages of 20 and 29 years.

UNAIDS Country Director Renata Ram says the most recent data on HIV and AIDs cases in the nation show a concerning trend.

Article continues after advertisement

Ram says more still needs to be done to tackle the rate of infections.

In response to these worrying statistics, the Ministry of Health has also launched several new strategies aimed at controlling the spread of the virus and assisting those affected.