HIV awareness efforts strengthened

Investing in local organizations that raise awareness about HIV is essential as these groups educate communities, promote prevention, and fight stigma.

Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna emphasized that grassroots efforts empower local leaders, ensure access to services, and help reduce the spread of HIV.

Tubuna says the decline in assistance has impacted prevention programs, access to treatment, and education efforts, leaving many at risk.

“If we need to foster more awareness, ensuring that more people have the capacity to understand the risks in terms of behavior, such as drug use, we need to ensure that adequate funding is being provided by these agencies.”

Tubuna adds that the ministry is strongly advocating for the strengthening of traditional values within communities, believing that such efforts will empower individuals to make more informed decisions.

