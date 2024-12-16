High-value goods found in used water bottles

[Source: Supplied]

A recent joint operation between the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, the Fiji Police Force, and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has successfully detected, disrupted, and detained multiple illegal activities.

The operation, conducted at the Mua-i-Walu port premises and nearby carrier stands, uncovered alarming evidence of high-value dutiable goods concealed in used water bottles.

Additionally, undeclared cigarettes were discovered on a fishing vessel, further exposing potential breaches of trade legislation involving shop owners and maritime operators.

The findings from the coordinated raids emphasize the critical need to safeguard Fiji’s supply chains from illegal activities.

FRCS CEO, Udit Singh says that the results of the joint operation highlight the types of illicit activities designed to evade law enforcement.

FRCS is urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Businesses are reminded to operate within the confines of the law, ensuring that all traded goods meet the legal requirements.