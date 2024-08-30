High-level talks deepen Fiji-India ties

India’s President Droupadi Murmu

Fiji and India continue to have several high-level political exchanges, which will assist in enhancing their multifaceted partnership towards a strong trajectory.

This was highlighted by India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, during his address at India’s President Droupadi Murmu’s meeting with the Indian diaspora.

He says they are actively working with the government and various diaspora organizations to nourish and strengthen the unique cultural linkage between the two great nations.

“As both India and Fiji seek to further strengthen our time-tested partnership, I do not doubt that this historic visit and the related engagements will hugely inspire and energize stakeholders on all sides to come together and unlock the full potential in our partnership for the mutual benefit of people of both countries.”



Karthigeyan says these efforts are expected to pave the way for increased cooperation and mutual growth in various sectors.