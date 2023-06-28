High hopes for a resurgence of cocoa farming

The founder of Vanua Chocolate Arif Khan is hoping to work with the Ministry of Agriculture to generate awareness and interest in cocoa farming.

Khan says this comes as an overwhelming surge in demand for their delectable chocolate products has resulted in them actively exploring the option of importing cocoa from the Pacific region due to shortage of local resources.

He says Fiji’s fertile lands hold huge potential for cocoa farming however there is a lack of interest.

“You know cocoa was pretty much predominant until 1987 and statistics show that we have about 3,000 hectares of cocoa land to be farmed so we have wild cocoa growing so we need those farmers to go back.”

Recognizing the historical significance of Tailevu as the former cocoa capital, Khan aims to restore its glory by encouraging local farmers to embrace cocoa cultivation.

He says their products have taken off at the duty-free stores, hotels and even supermarkets.

Khan says as a matter of fact they are struggling to keep up with productions hence the reason they are looking for raw materials from the region.