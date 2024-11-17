HIES critical for data collection

With the 2025/2026 Household Income and Expenditure Survey set to begin in March, the Fiji Bureau of Statistics is urging respondents to recognize its importance.

Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama said that 6,300 households have been selected for data collection to assess Fiji’s economic conditions and understand levels of wealth and poverty.

Naiqama says the survey is crucial in identifying the need for policy intervention.

“This is about our nation. This is about Fiji. And it’s about how wealthy we are as a nation. And it will also ascertain the level of poverty in the country so that our policymakers can put in interventional programs to intervene and see where the need to assist people who are in poverty.”

The survey will begin in March next year and conclude in February 2026.

The FBOS will engage around 100 enumerators to carry out the survey.