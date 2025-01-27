Heavy rain warning issued

A heavy rain warning is now in force for the Northern Division, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti group, as well as the eastern half of Viti Levu.

The areas in Viti Levu include Rakiraki, Tailevu, and Suva until Pacific Harbour, Naitasiri and interior of Serua and Namosi.

The Nadi Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure lies over the southern parts of Fiji while an east to northeast wind flow prevails over the group.

Another trough of low pressure lies to the west of Fiji and approaches the group.

Associated clouds and rain is expected to affect the group for next few days.

The Met Office says occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms will be experienced over Kadavu, Southern Lau and Lomaiviti group.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.