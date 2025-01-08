Heavy rain to persist, flooding reported

The Tropical Disturbance O3F remains slow moving to the east of Fiji and is expected to move southeastwards away from the Fiji group.

According to Fiji meteorological service a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the Fiji group.

It is expected to drift over the rest of the group.

Associated cloud and rain is expected to affect the country until Thursday.

Therefore Heavy rain alert remains in force for the Central and Eastern Division, southern Bua and Cakaudrove provinces.

Persistent heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force yesterday received flooding reports from Muaniweni, Qauia, Baulevu, Navulokani back road (Naitasiri), Sawani Princess Road, Navua and Vunaniu.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu evacuation centers were also set up along the Navua to Nausori corridor.

He adds that their teams were on standby at Police Stations along that corridor in case anything happens.

He adds that during the unfavorable weather condition, everyone needs to be on the lookout for one another.