Heavy rain and strong winds impact Moala

Residents of Moala in Lau are experiencing heavy rain and strong winds as Tropical Cyclone Rae continues to affect parts of Fiji.

Moala resident Nina Likutalei says they were able to prepare for the cyclone ahead of time, securing their homes and properties before the heavy rain hit.

She added that residents are currently staying indoors due to strong winds and are monitoring the situation closely.

“We were able to secure our house yesterday but now we are staying indoors because of the strong winds.”

Likutalei says if situation worsens they are prepared to evacuate to the village church or hall for safety.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued storm and gale warnings for parts of the Lau Group, urging residents to remain vigilant.

The Ministry of Disaster Management continues to monitor the situation, advising communities to take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, authorities are reminding residents in affected areas to stay indoors, avoid flood-prone zones, and heed official warnings.