Heavy rain and flash flooding affects Central division

Flash flooding in Qauia, Lami [Photo: Supplied]

Certain parts of the Central Division are currently experiencing flash flooding due to heavy rain.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has confirmed that a heavy rain alert is in effect for the Central and Eastern Divisions, as well as for the Southern Bua and Cakaudrove provinces.

This adverse weather is being caused by a slow-moving trough of low pressure over the Fiji group, which is expected to drift over the rest of the country starting tomorrow.

The associated cloud and rain are forecast to affect Fiji until Thursday.

A shallow Tropical Disturbance lies to the east of Fiji and is expected to move southeastward, away from the Fiji group.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is urging the public to avoid crossing or swimming in flooded rivers, streams, drains, roads, and walkways where water levels exceed knee height.

The NDRMO also encourages everyone to stay informed and follow official advice during this weather event.