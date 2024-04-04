[Source: BBC]

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the Northern Division and Northern Lau group.

It is also now in force for the interior and Northeastern parts of Viti Levu, Yasawa, Lomaiviti and the rest of the Lau group.

The Fiji Meteorological Office reports that a trough of low pressure lies just to the North of Fiji.

Associated cloud and rain are expected to affect the Northern parts of the Fiji Group.

The Weather Office states that a moist East to Southeast wind flow prevails over the country.

Occasional rain and heavy rain at times with a few thunderstorms are expected from tonight.

The team forecasts cloudy periods with some showers for Serua, Namosi, Navua, Suva, Nausori, Tailevu, Naitasiri, Ra, Rakiraki, Yasawa, Lomaiviti, and the rest of the Lau group.