Safe drinking water for people of Naqeledamu

An area in Tailevu, previously identified as a typhoid hotspot, now enjoys access to a clean water supply.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu commissioned the Sauva settlement water supply in Naqeledamu in Tailevu yesterday.

Doctor Lalabalavu says twenty-three households in Naqeledamu in Tailevu now have access to safe drinking water.

“I have been briefed that this used to be one area of hotspot typhoid, and by addressing issues such as water issues, I believe we can address the, much worse conditions of communicable disease such as typhoid, so again, this is a momentous and joyous occasion.”



The Health Minister says they are focused on improving the living standards of all Fijians.

“The Ministry will also try and improve some of the social determinants of health. We have talked about roads and now water supply. By improving those issues then we believe we can also reduce the effect of those issues on health. We have to look after the interests of every Fijian, whether they live in town, a registered village, or any settlement. It’s up to the government to look after everyone and, in this case, provide also safe drinking water.”

There are also plans to improve sanitation in the area.