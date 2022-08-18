Rural homes without toilets, septic systems: Health

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says these are putting villagers’ health at risk and they are working vigorously to address the issue.

Some homes in the rural remote communities still do not have toilets and septic tanks.

He says a challenge they face at present is for each household to have a proper toilet, septic tank and access to clean water.

The recent typhoid outbreak in Waivunia Village in Cakaudrove found some homes had faulty septic systems.

Village Headman Nacanieli Bola says some homes are using the 44 gallon drums as septic tanks and the drums had leaked.

Following the Ministry of Health’s visits, discussions, clean up and awareness at the village, homes using plastic drums as septic tanks have been given plans for standard cement septic tanks.

Bola says they will need to replace their old ones.

Minister Waqainabete says this is a prominent issue in all typhoid-affected communities.