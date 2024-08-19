Rigorous assessment is crucial: Dr. Cikamatana

Rigorous assessment and continuous enhancement are crucial in any dynamic public health initiative to ensure comprehensive coverage for all children, households, and communities.

This has been highlighted by Acting Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Luisa Cikamatana, while officiating at the national immunization coverage survey training workshop this morning.

Dr. Cikamatana says the workshop epitomizes a critical juncture in our collective endeavor to augment the efficacy and reach of the immunization programs.

Article continues after advertisement

“The empirical data and analytical insights derived from the National Immunization Coverage Survey will furnish us with an unambiguous assessment of our current performance delineating both areas of commendable success and those necessitating intensified focus and intervention.”

Dr. Cikamatana says they intend to have targeted interventions that leave no segment of the population underserved.

The Ministry is collaborating with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, UNICEF, and World Health Organization in implementing the project.

After two weeks of training, the ministry will then roll out the actual program on the ground.