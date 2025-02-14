Over 8000 children screened

A recent heart screening conducted in the country, which screened over 8,000 children during outreach programs, revealed a disturbing 1.24 percent of all children were diagnosed with congenital heart disease.

This finding highlights the importance of early detection and screening for heart conditions, as early intervention can significantly improve outcomes for those affected.

This was emphasized by the Director of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani, Dr. Krupali Tappoo, who stated that the organization has conducted more than 71 outreach programs in public health centers, schools, and villages.

Article continues after advertisement

During Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week, we focused on raising awareness about the most common birth defect, as one percent of all children are born with congenital heart disease.

“One of the very important things I’d just like to highlight is the fact that early detection is really important. The professor talked about the fact that if you operate on these babies and children when they’re little, the outcomes are better. And I truly believe that really resonates with me because there have been many children who have gone too far, and it’s not possible to operate on those children.”

Dr. Tappoo urges parents and children to adopt a healthy lifestyle, focusing on good nutrition, exercise, and regular check-ups to prevent and manage congenital heart disease.

However, the hospital has commemorated its first gift of life in 2025 and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting children diagnosed with heart diseases.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link