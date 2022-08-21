Oral disease creates other health issues

The opening of Children's Dental Care Center in Suva. [Source: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital/Facebook]

Oral health is paramount as it can affect certain aspects of a child’s development.

This was highlighted by Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Director Doctor Krupali Tappoo during the opening of Children’s Dental Care Center in Suva.

She says pain in the mouth often has disastrous impacts on kids, including decreased sleep, poor growth, behavioral issues, and poor learning.

“Dental decay is an important public health issue globally and the US CDC reports that tooth decay is the most common childhood disease, five times more common than asthma in children five to 17 years of age.”

Dr. Tappoo says a recent research shows a connection between oral disease and other health issues like low birth weight, pre-term delivery, and iron deficiency.

The center established in partnership with the Fiji National University and Colgate Palmolive Fiji Ltd will provide preventive treatment, filling of teeth, oral health advice, and other secondary preventative care to children under the age of 18.