NZ to offer cardiac care schemes to Fiji

[File Photo]

Fourteen children from four Pacific countries will receive lifesaving pediatric cardiac surgery in Fiji this month through an innovative new initiative under the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme.

The new initiative is funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and is coordinated by the Pasifika Medical Association Group.

The Uto Bulabula—Healthy Hearts initiative will bring 35 doctors, nurses, and technicians from New Zealand’s Hearts4Kids Foundation to Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital to deliver critical cardiac care to children.

Article continues after advertisement

Pasifika Medical Association CEO Debbie Sorensen says the Uto Bulabula Healthy Hearts initiative was developed after discussions with partner countries revealed a regional healthcare gap that called for a regional solution.

“When we asked each of our Pacific country partners about their priorities for their funding allocation under the NZMTS, most of them told us that there was a significant need for pediatric cardiology care. But they also recognized that bringing children to New Zealand for cardiac care is incredibly expensive.”

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital, Dr. Krupali Tappoo, highlighted the contribution that initiatives can make towards strengthening in-country and regional health systems and addressing health disparities in the Pacific.

“We are challenged because we don’t have all the specialists available locally. That’s why having visiting teams that come from around the world is important.”

It will be the largest mission undertaken in the history of the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme, which has been facilitating life-saving care for people in Pacific countries for over 30 years.

Children from Samoa, Vanuatu, Kiribati, and Tuvalu will receive treatment in Suva under the Uto Bulabula—Healthy Hearts initiative this year.