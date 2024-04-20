Major salary adjustment for nurses

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu made a major announcement this morning regarding adjustments in nurses’ salaries.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the Ministry of Finance has approved proposed adjustments in salary steps according to years of experience.

He says this adjustment will be implemented for nurses in Band F as well as for senior nurses in Band G and above.

He says this is a significant milestone for nurses at all levels of employment in the Ministry.

The Minister says this is a clear signal from the government that it values the role of nurses in the country in uplifting the health, social and economic status of communities through their passion and skills in delivering services to the people.