India reaffirms support for Fiji’s health sector

Indian High Commissioner Palaniswamy Karthigeyan (left), Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu.

Indian High Commissioner Palaniswamy Karthigeyan has emphasized that cooperation in the healthcare sector is a key area of focus in the bilateral development partnership.

Karthigeyan has outlined the transformative role played by Indian generic medicine manufacturers in the fight against HIV across the world, including Fiji.

The Indian government handed over a consignment of anti-retroviral drugs for HIV patients in Fiji worth over $280,000 to the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Karthigeyan has reaffirmed India’s commitment to work even more closely with Fiji to improve access to quality healthcare in the country.



The consignment, requested by Fiji, also included a limited quantity of tuberculosis medicines and was delivered as a grant of assistance by India to expand the medical supplies in Fiji.