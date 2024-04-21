Improving health infrastructure tops priority

The Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, has again stressed the coalition government’s priority to address the nation’s health infrastructure and workforce needs.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the Ministry has taken many actions to address these priorities.

He adds that the Ministry will collaborate with various stakeholders to optimize resource utilization and enhance health facility improvements.

“The Ministry has committed to working closely with our health partners, business communities, civil society organizations, the Board of Visitors, and willing community members through revised engagement processes that will allow the best utilization of available resources to improve our health facilities.”

The Minister states that over 200 health facilities have undergone infrastructural improvement over the last 12 months.

Dr. Lalabalavu emphasized that they are committed to improving the health status of the people in the nation.