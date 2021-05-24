FEMAT provides leptospirosis treatment in Ra

131 suspected cases of leptospirosis and 8 suspected cases of typhoid have been treated in the Ra province so far.

This was revealed by the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team (FEMAT) which has been carrying out surveillance and monitoring of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea (LTDD) in the province.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says the FEMAT team has so far covered 78 villages and 65 settlements and identified and treated the suspected cases.

Most of the patients were villagers from the interior of Ra.

991 cases of leptospirosis have been confirmed this year, with the death toll standing at 29.

There have been 53 cases of typhoid this year, with five deaths.

The ministry has also announced 965 confirmed cases of dengue fever.