FCS boosts awareness campaign

The Fiji Cancer Society is looking forward to a busy first six months, with plans already in place to raise awareness in the community.

Cancer Education Workshop is one of the aims scheduled to be held from the 6th and 7th of February in other parts of Fiji starting off in the Northern Division.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Officer Belinda Chan says involving community-based organizations will be a priority, as this will help them engage with communities and talk about cancer with other women.

She says they are planning to work with the Pacific Recycling Foundation involving environmental heroes from Vunato settlement in Lautoka who are community-based to help in approaches.

“They are the ones that will experience cancer symptoms and definitely be the late presenters to the hospital, so we want to encourage and teach them the skills to go out and encourage their women, their daughters, to come in for screening should they find something abnormal within them.”

There has been an increase in the number of cancer patients registered, from 385 cases in 2021 to 470 cases in 2022, as recorded by the Fiji Cancer Society.