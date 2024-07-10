Diabetes Fiji calls for immediate action

Diabetes Fiji is calling for immediate and comprehensive action to prevent further tragedies and improve the quality of life for those diagnosed with diabetes.

According to Acting Chief Executive, Marawa Kini, they recently lost three young members of their Young Diabetes Fiji program due to complications.

He says they were between the ages of 16 and 25 which highlights the critical need for early diagnosis, effective management, and robust family support.

“A lot of diabetics are diagnosed with type 2, apart from type one which is rare, we have seen there is a number of increase in type one diabetes.”



Diabetes Fiji Acting Chief Executive, Marawa Kini

Kini says they are committed to broadening their outreach to educate and assist more individuals.

“We have been advocating for young people living with diabetes, in terms of having support groups in respective divisions and communities as well, we have a social support group for our caregivers or parents in these identified communities.



Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the Ministry of Health is dedicated to wards addressing non-communicable diseases in the country.

He adds that the Ministry is expected to complete the much-anticipated STEPS survey in the next financial year with support from their partners and the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.