Continuous supply of medications vital

In a significant move to enhance public health, the cabinet has approved a financing agreement with the United Nations Development Program.

This partnership aims to secure a steady, year-round supply of essential medications and diagnostic tools to treat HIV, sexually transmitted infections, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

Under the agreement, Fiji will contribute over $5 million over three years, from 2024 to 2026, to utilize the efficient UNDP procurement process.

This collaboration is expected to reduce treatment abandonment and improve care quality for individuals diagnosed with HIV and TB nationwide.

The primary goal is to strengthen the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ capacity to reliably procure necessary medications and commodities, ensuring better health outcomes for the Fijian population.