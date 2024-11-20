Cervical and breast cancer rank highest in Fiji

[File Photo]

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan highlights that most cervical and breast cancer patients are in their prime working age, typically their 30s, 40s, and 60s.

Chan says the three pillars of risk prevention require 90 percent of schoolgirls to be HPV vaccinated, 70 percent of women to be screened via self-swabbing, and 90 percent access to palliative care.

“There’s really no such national program per say so the hope is once there’s a program – a national program set up – maybe after a year, then we’ll be in a position to tell you how long it’ll take us to work towards the global elimination.”

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan [File Photo]

According to Chan, 2030 is the target, although it may take longer.

Chan says a healthy diet and exercise are key risk prevention measures, with a primary focus on smoking and alcohol as leading risk factors.

She outlines that women in their prime working years, typically in their 30s and 40s, are at the highest risk.

“Right now, we see that there is a gap – a huge gap – in terms of hospice care, palliative care for patients.”

Hospice care focuses on pain relief for those nearing the end of life, while palliative care provides pain relief for all patients, whether suffering from a curable or non-curable illness, along with support for their families.

The Fiji Cancer Society has supported over 332 patients to date in the Sigatoka-Tavua area.