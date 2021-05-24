Be aware of LTDD symptoms: Waqainabete

Fijians are being urged to be aware of the symptoms associated with Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea (LTDD) cases.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says awareness will enable Fijians to seek health services quicker and receive treatment in a timely manner.

“So we’ve seen in certain areas, what we call Acute Febrile illness where our people are presenting with symptoms like fever, malaise, joint pain and diarrhoea. We are working to ensure that we will be able to control the surges, and identify the areas where there is a surge.”

The Minister will be visiting the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team (FEMAT) in Ra today in light of the recent surges in leptospirosis and typhoid cases in the province.

Fiji has so far recorded 991 cases of leptospirosis this year with the death toll standing at 29.

53 cases of typhoid have also been confirmed, with five deaths.