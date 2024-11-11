11 food establishments prosecuted for non-compliance

[Source: SC]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has prosecuted 11 food establishments this year for failing to comply with health and safety regulations.

This was revealed by Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu during his address at the recent Small Island Developing States forum.

Dr. Lalabalavu highlighted that the prosecutions are part of a broader strategy to reinforce health and safety compliance across the food sector.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Ministry of Health’s close collaboration with municipal health departments ensures that businesses operating in the food sector meet standards as restaurant culture continues to grow, with food establishments being a central part of daily life for many Fijians.

“In terms of maintaining standards, we have a restaurant grading certification program for restaurants and food services providers, it’s a government regulation, it’s in place and it’s implemented in all municipalities and districts and it’s monitored by the Ministry of Health’s office. Again the purpose is to address the enforcement and the implementation of the grading food establishments in Fiji just to ensure safety and standards are maintained.”



Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu at the (SIDS) Solutions Forum [Source: MOH/ Facebook]

A unique feature of Fiji’s approach, according to Dr. Lalabalavu, is the specialized training of environmental health officers for enforcement work, prosecution, and investigation in collaboration with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

While the Ministry encourages business growth and the establishment of new food businesses, Dr Lalabalavu emphasized the need for those businesses to adhere to the regulations and safety standards.