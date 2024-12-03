Health system collapsing, claims Premila, 'hypocrisy' says Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad described as “hypocrisy” comments by Opposition parliamentarians Premila Kumar and Alvick Maharaj during debate on the 2016-2021 Health Ministry annual reports in the House this week.

“These two honourable Members, when we were in Opposition, twice we moved a motion to have an inquiry into the health system and they were sitting here, this side of Parliament and they opposed it,” he said.

“The result of that, and the fact that we are discussing 2016-2021 Annual Reports is a demonstration of the failure that happened in the health system delivery under the FijiFirst Government and their leader.”

During the debate, Opposition MP Premila Kumar said despite having a bigger health budget under the Coalition Government, “the system is collapsing.”

She said this while making comparisons on the present state of health facilities, compared to the situation under the Bainimarama government.

Kumar said the FijiFirst administration offered incentives and embraced a public-private partnership model to improve health care delivery.

She said initiatives like the GP subsidy scheme, private dentist subsidy, lab test subsidy and free medicine scheme helped Fijians access quality health care.

Kumar also said the establishment of state-of-the-art facilities like Heart International, Aspen Medical, Pacific Specialist Healthcare, Nasese Private Hospital which brought specialized treatment like open heart surgery and stenting within the reach of many Fijians were some of the incentives that were established by the previous government.

She also said that after TC Winston in 2016, the FijiFirst government rebuilt and upgraded critical facilities including the Ba Hospital, Nakasi Hospital, Navosa Hospital, Sawakasa Health Centre and the Makoi Maternity Hospital.

“Now lets fast forward to today – despite a bigger health budget, the system is collapsing.

“Nurses who graduated in December had to wait six months for employment while those already in the system were overworked.

“Where’s the strategy.

“We hear there are only 200 midwives for 3000,000 childbearing women and last year alone 500 midwives migrated.

“We produce 50 midwives annually, sponsored the Australian Government but they aren’t even bonded, this is poor planning having huge impact on women’s health.”

Kumar said another big issue and a “glaring failure” was the under-utilisation of the 2023-2024 Budget.

“Of the $1 million allocated for staff quarters, $800,000 wasn’t used. Labasa Hospital had $5 million for upgrades and less than $1m was spent, we were given reasons like electricity wasn’t there.

“Another $5m for special maintenance – not a single cent was used, For urban hospital equipment, only half of the $4m allocation was spent, out of $12.4m for biomedical supplies – $7.4m was unspent, dental equipment – $1.2m allocated and only $37,000 used, and this government claims to prioritise healthcare.

“Mental health is in crisis but the budget for St Giles Hospital was slashed.”