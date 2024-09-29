Healing Fiji will take time, says Kiran

Fiji has faced significant challenges over the past four decades, and much work remains to heal the country.

This, according to Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the HWPL World Peace Summit, Kiran emphasized that peace is not something passively inherited but must be intentionally built, nurtured through understanding and sustained through cooperation.

She believes that this effort requires the involvement of communities, governments and most crucially, the younger generation.

Kiran outlined that peace is a continuous journey that calls for collective effort, compassion, and a firm belief in the possibility of a better future.

Reflecting on Fiji’s difficult history, she acknowledged that Fiji’s turbulent past has made it clear that the pursuit of harmony is not merely an option but a necessity for the well-being of all.

Kiran stressed the importance of inner peace, stating that without self-reflection and inner harmony, efforts towards global peace remain unattainable.

She also highlighted the need to build a peaceful community in Fiji and the role of young people in this process.

Through education, leadership opportunities and active engagement in peace-building activities, Kiran says Fiji is creating an environment where young Fijians can thrive and take the lead in promoting a society that values peace.

Safe and enabling spaces are essential, Kiran states for fostering the next generation of leaders who will champion peace.