HART communities are not run by government: Tabuya

People who have been evicted from the Housing Assistance Relief Trust or HART community can seek assistance from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Minister Lynda Tabuya says this as she confirmed receiving recent reports of families being evicted from the HART residence.

“If there are any people that are pushed out to the street we invite them to come to the ministry and see if they can get assistance from us.”

Tabuya have also made it clear that HART communities are not run by government but the ministry provides assistance in terms of funding.