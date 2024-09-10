HA invites bids for remaining Covata residential lots

[Source: Supplied]

The Housing Authority of Fiji is calling for Expressions of Interest for the remaining 50 percent of its residential lots in Covata, Labasa.

Chief Executive, Ritesh Singh says this is an opportunity to secure one’s dream home in the country’s most vibrant and growing communities in the Northern Division.

Singh these residential lots in Labasa are fully serviced with streetlights, footpaths, green spaces, water and sewer connections, and underground power supply.

He is inviting those planning to retire in Labasa and still searching for a home as well as young dynamic individuals just starting their careers to apply.

Singh says to apply for a residential lot, one must be a first-time homeowner, have Fiji citizenship, have an annual household income of $50,000 or below, can purchase the land and build a house, and must be 18 years or older.

The EOI applications close at on Monday, September 16.